Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 15,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 733% from the average daily volume of 1,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

