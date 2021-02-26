Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Trading Down 1.2%

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) was down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99.

Get Bosideng International alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.6129 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Bosideng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bosideng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.