Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%.

NYSE:BHR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.98. 936,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,519. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $256.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHR. B. Riley boosted their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

