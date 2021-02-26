Bread (BRD) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. Bread has a total market cap of $16.34 million and approximately $781,084.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.44 or 0.00704618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00029870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00059473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00040292 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

BRD is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.