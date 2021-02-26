Brian K. Robbins Sells 2,585 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.09. 1,272,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,779. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $108.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.23.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $901,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,677,000 after acquiring an additional 283,276 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

