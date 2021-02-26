Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 248 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 5.3% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $257,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,241,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,057.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,238.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3,206.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

