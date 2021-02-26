Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69.

About Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

