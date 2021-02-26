Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%.

BRMK stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.26. 1,593,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,117. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRMK. BTIG Research began coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

