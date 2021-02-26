Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%.

Shares of Broadwind stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,175. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $118.40 million, a PE ratio of -116.48 and a beta of 1.72. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadwind presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

