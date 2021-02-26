Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Shares Down 12%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s stock price fell 12% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.99. 1,234,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 840,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWEN. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadwind currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $118.40 million, a P/E ratio of -116.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

