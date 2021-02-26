Brokerages Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $890.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to announce sales of $890.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $851.00 million and the highest is $928.70 million. Continental Resources posted sales of $880.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho raised Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLR opened at $24.78 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

