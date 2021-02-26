Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will announce $171.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.90 million and the highest is $178.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $162.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $671.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $683.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $670.43 million, with estimates ranging from $661.90 million to $682.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after buying an additional 508,693 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,341,000 after purchasing an additional 389,936 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 291,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth about $3,359,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOMB opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $25.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.