Brokerages Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.86. Origin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,833.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OBNK shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ OBNK traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,758. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 48.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

