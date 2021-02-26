Brokerages Anticipate Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.08. Tenable reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $5,914,105.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,766.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $340,894.29. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,067.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,467 shares of company stock worth $21,815,157 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 78,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,166. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62. Tenable has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

