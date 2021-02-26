Brokerages Anticipate TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). TransAct Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TransAct Technologies.

TACT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,596. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $94.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.06. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 43.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 23,958 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 247,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

