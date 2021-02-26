Brokerages Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will announce $405.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.00 million and the highest is $405.80 million. Koppers reported sales of $401.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

KOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1,024.0% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $729.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. Koppers has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

