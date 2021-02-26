Brokerages Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.36. Matador Resources posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTDR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. 2,351,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,735. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

