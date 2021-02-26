Brokers Issue Forecasts for Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

AWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

AWI stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.35. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $111.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $416,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,673,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,678 shares of company stock worth $7,015,206. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $38,921,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at about $33,868,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after purchasing an additional 459,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331,380 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,184,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

