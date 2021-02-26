Brokers Offer Predictions for Torex Gold Resources Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.52.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.56.

TXG stock traded down C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,954. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.79 and a 12 month high of C$25.52.

In related news, Director Michael Darren Murphy sold 5,813 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total transaction of C$101,494.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$137,934.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

