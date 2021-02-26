Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,349 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,837,000 after purchasing an additional 134,178 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,576,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,069,000 after acquiring an additional 199,988 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 672,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,745,000 after acquiring an additional 292,984 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,255,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,134.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $44.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAM. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

