Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,713.01

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,713.01 ($22.38) and traded as high as GBX 1,935.20 ($25.28). Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,910 ($24.95), with a volume of 918 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £308.18 million and a P/E ratio of 44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,861.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,713.01.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) Company Profile (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

