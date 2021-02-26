Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMTC. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens raised Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $768.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

