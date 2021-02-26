Buckhead Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 740,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 121,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 58,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,287,000. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

JPM stock opened at $151.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.70. The company has a market capitalization of $460.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $154.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.