Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $3.44 on Friday, reaching $44.05. 125,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.