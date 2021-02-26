Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.70

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.70 and last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 68549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 215.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 148,313 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 390.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 151,303 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

