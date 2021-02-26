Burst Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Burst has a total market cap of $8.03 million and $69,878.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Burst has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,116,036,636 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

