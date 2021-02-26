Business Credit Alliance Chain 1-Day Volume Hits $123.00 (BCAC)

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Business Credit Alliance Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a market cap of $32,024.83 and $123.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.64 or 0.00712017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00029607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00034701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003794 BTC.

About Business Credit Alliance Chain

Business Credit Alliance Chain is a token. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,074,437 tokens. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official website is www.bcachain.org . Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

Business Credit Alliance Chain Token Trading

