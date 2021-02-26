Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter worth about $43,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,930.00.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,957.73 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,037.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,959.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

In other Cable One news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,769. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total value of $70,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

