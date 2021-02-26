Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $473.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to post $473.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $419.58 million and the highest is $536.10 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $386.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

COG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,692 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 126,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 98,650 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 71,180 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.