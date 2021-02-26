Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,753 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Cactus worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 6.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cactus by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cactus by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Cactus by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

In other news, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $62,647.75. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443 over the last three months. 24.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

