Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $10,316,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $115,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $85.14 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $90.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average of $63.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CZR. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

