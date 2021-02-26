Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CZR. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.56.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $90.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,838.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

