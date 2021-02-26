Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Up 9.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) shares traded up 9.7% during trading on Friday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $100.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Caesars Entertainment traded as high as $94.43 and last traded at $93.44. 5,532,197 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 2,263,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.14.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CZR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.68.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $115,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,626,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $2,187,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.67.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

