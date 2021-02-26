Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Up 9.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) shares traded up 9.7% during trading on Friday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $100.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Caesars Entertainment traded as high as $94.43 and last traded at $93.44. 5,532,197 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 2,263,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.14.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CZR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.68.
In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $115,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.67.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZR)
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.
See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
