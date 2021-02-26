Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Announces Earnings Results

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CLBS stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $1.78. 4,278,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,332,213. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.55. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.

A number of research firms have commented on CLBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

