California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.76

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.76 and traded as high as $16.78. California First National Bancorp shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76.

About California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First National Bancorp, a bank holding company, provides banking services in the United States. It accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, check orders, and IRA deposit products; offers commercial finances and bill payment services; and ATM cards.

