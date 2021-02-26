California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Rent-A-Center worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $58.34.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.