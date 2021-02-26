California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%.

Shares of CWT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.95. The company had a trading volume of 244,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,680. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWT. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in California Water Service Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

