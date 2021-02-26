Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce sales of $150.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.00 million and the highest is $151.40 million. Calix posted sales of $101.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $599.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $603.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $674.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CALX. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.21 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $39.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87.

Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

