Canaccord Genuity Boosts Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to $1.25

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

BTEGF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.26.

OTCMKTS BTEGF remained flat at $$1.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,226. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.12.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

