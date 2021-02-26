Canaccord Genuity Boosts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRR.UN. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.39.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CRR.UN traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.68. The company had a trading volume of 133,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.26 and a 12 month high of C$15.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.92. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.18.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.