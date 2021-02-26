Canaccord Genuity Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$55.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, December 7th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Stantec from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.90.

Shares of STN traded up C$1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$50.36. 202,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$31.00 and a 1-year high of C$50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 28.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$46.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.04.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

