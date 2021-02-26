Canaccord Genuity Boosts Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Price Target to $5.00

Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $3.25 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.16% from the company’s current price.
OTCMKTS:THBRF traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.42. 60,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,290. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
