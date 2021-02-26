Canaccord Genuity Boosts Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Price Target to $5.00

Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $3.25 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.16% from the company’s current price.

OTCMKTS:THBRF traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.42. 60,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,290. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

