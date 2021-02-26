Canaccord Genuity Boosts Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to $24.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Transcontinental from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Transcontinental from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Transcontinental from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Transcontinental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Shares of TCLAF remained flat at $$16.97 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 816. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.