Canaccord Genuity Increases The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to $83.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $77.50 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.36. 249,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,699. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,543,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,443 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,809 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,751,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.