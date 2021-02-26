Canaccord Genuity Increases The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to $83.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $77.50 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.51% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.36. 249,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,699. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,543,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,443 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,809 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,751,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.
About The Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
