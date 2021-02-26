Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $56.50 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 47.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDPYF. Raymond James raised Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.25 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

OTCMKTS CDPYF traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $45.62.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

