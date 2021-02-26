Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,131. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $95.59.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.43. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.