Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at TD Securities in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

CM stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,131. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 390,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 33,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,313,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 825,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,683,000 after purchasing an additional 300,250 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

