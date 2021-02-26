Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94,930 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 3.1% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $29,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $1,025,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $109.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,443. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $116.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

