Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $139.51

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$139.51 and traded as high as C$140.77. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$139.64, with a volume of 1,120,708 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$160.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$153.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$147.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$138.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$139.51. The stock has a market cap of C$99.38 billion and a PE ratio of 27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.37, for a total transaction of C$424,106.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at C$2,207,191.07. Also, Director Jean-Jacques Ruest sold 32,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.89, for a total transaction of C$4,683,929.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,870,895.57. Insiders sold 1,107,280 shares of company stock worth $159,307,033 in the last 90 days.

About Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company offers equipment, customs brokerage, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services to the rail industry; intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistics park, customs brokerage, freight forwarding, trucking, and moving grain in containers; and trucking services comprising door-to-door, import and export dray, interline, and specialized services.

