Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Canadian Solar reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 152.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

CSIQ traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,847. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.